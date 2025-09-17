Brad Marchand Shares Why Bruins Contract Talks Failed

Throughout the 2024-25 season, the Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand worked on trying to get a contract extension finalized. However, once it became clear that the Bruins were not going to come to terms on an extension with their former captain, they traded him to the Florida Panthers at the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

Both Marchand and the Panthers certainly benefited from this trade. The 37-year-old winger notably played a big role in Florida repeating as Stanley Cup champions this spring, as he recorded 10 goals, 20 points, and a plus-17 rating in 23 playoff games. The Panthers then rewarded Marchand for his great play by signing him to a six-year, $31.5 million contract extension back in June.

Now, with training camp here, Marchand revealed why negotiations between him and the Bruins did not result in a contract extension with the Original Six club.

"I want to play as long as I can," Marchand said, as reported by Five Reasons Sports. "That's the main reason it didn't work in Boston. I'm thrilled to be (with the Panthers) for the next six years."

Now, with Marchand signing his six-year contract to stay with the Panthers, he is set to play for one of the Bruins' biggest rivals for a long time. It is going to be very strange when the Bruins first face off against Marchand for the first time on Oct. 21 at TD Garden. However, Bruins fans will need to get used to it, as No. 63 is a Panther for the long term.

Boston Bruins Set To Expand Zdeno Chara's Role With Franchise

Former Boston Bruins Forward Out Long-Term

Bruins' Sturm, Sweeney Ready And Eager For Training Camp Competition

Bruins' David Pastrnak Not Skating At Start Of Camp