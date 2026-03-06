Logo
Boston Bruins
BREAKING: Bruins Acquire Former First-Round Pick At Deadline

Russell Macias
14m
The Boston Bruins did not stay completely out of the action at the NHL Trade Deadline.

The team acquired Lukas Reichel from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Reichel, 23, a fellow German like Head Coach Marco Sturm, has played 19 NHL games this season with both the Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks. He's posted two goals and five points

Reichel is a 6-foot, 170-pound forward known for his electric speed and skill.

At the AHL Level, he's played 23 games for the Abbotsford Canucks. He's recorded six goals and seven assists for 13 points.

Reichel has played a total of 188 career NHL games with Vancouver and Chicago, with 174 coming with Chicago.

He played for Germany at the Olympics, scoring two goals and three points in five games.Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Chicago originally selected him in the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft with the 17th overall pick.

Reichel will add more depth to this Bruins team, with some serious potential upside.

