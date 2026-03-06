BREAKING: Bruins Acquire Former First-Round Pick At Deadline

The Boston Bruins did not stay completely out of the action at the NHL Trade\nDeadline.\n\nThe team acquired Lukas Reichel from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a\n2026 sixth-round pick.\n\nReichel, 23, a fellow German like Head Coach Marco Sturm, has played 19 NHL\ngames this season with both the Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks. He's posted\ntwo goals and five points\n\nReichel is a 6-foot, 170-pound forward known for his electric speed and skill.\n\nAt the AHL Level, he's played 23 games for the Abbotsford Canucks. He's recorded\nsix goals and seven assists for 13 points.\n\nReichel has played a total of 188 career NHL games with Vancouver and Chicago,\nwith 174 coming with Chicago.\n\nHe played for Germany at the Olympics, scoring two goals and three points in\nfive games.Bob Frid-Imagn Images\n\nChicago originally selected him in the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft\nwith the 17th overall pick.\n\nReichel will add more depth to this Bruins team, with some serious potential\nupside.