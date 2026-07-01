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BREAKING: Bruins Deal Goaltender To New York Rangers

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The Boston Bruins announced that the franchise has traded Joonas Korpisalo to the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Kalle Vaisanen and a 2028 fourth-round pick.

The move is an excellent deal for the Bruins, as they shed the final two seasons of Korpisalo's contract, which carries a $3 million cap hit.

Additionally, the move clears the path for star prospect Michael DiPietro, who has been the best goaltender, collecting various awards along the way.

The Bruins now have over $10.7 million in cap space.

That's more than enough for the Bruins to go all-in on a push to land John Carlson from free agency.

Korpisalo went 14-9-6 in 31 appearances with Boston, with a 3.15 GAA and an .894 save percentage.

Vaisanen played 51 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack, scoring three goals and one assist with zero penalty minutes.

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