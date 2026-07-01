BREAKING: Bruins Deal Goaltender To New York Rangers

The Boston Bruins announced that the franchise has traded Joonas Korpisalo to\nthe New York Rangers in exchange for forward Kalle Vaisanen and a 2028\nfourth-round pick.\n\nThe move is an excellent deal for the Bruins, as they shed the final two seasons\nof Korpisalo's contract, which carries a $3 million cap hit.\n\nAdditionally, the move clears the path for star prospect Michael DiPietro, who\nhas been the best goaltender, collecting various awards along the way.\n\nThe Bruins now have over $10.7 million in cap space.\n\nThat's more than enough for the Bruins to go all-in on a push to land John\nCarlson from free agency.\n\nKorpisalo went 14-9-6 in 31 appearances with Boston, with a 3.15 GAA and an .894\nsave percentage.\n\nVaisanen played 51 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack, scoring three goals and one\nassist with zero penalty minutes.