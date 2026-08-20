BREAKING: Bruins Set To Play 2 Games In Germany in 2027-28

The National Hockey League announced today that the Bruins will travel to Munich, Germany, as part of the 2027 NHL Global Series during the 2027-28 NHL season. The Bruins will play two regular-season games at SAP Garden in Munich, marking the first time the city has hosted NHL regular-season competition.
The Bruins' opponent, along with the dates and times of the games in Munich, will be revealed at a later time.
The 2027 Global Series is the Bruins' second European excursion for regular-season games.
The last time they played abroad for regular season games came all the way back in October 2010.
The Bruins traveled to Prague, Czechia, to open the 2010-11 season with two games against the now-defunct Phoenix Coyotes.
The Bruins split the results of those games, winning one 3-0 and dropping the other 5-2, the beginning of the Stanley Cup-winning 2011 Bruins season.
Boston might be the most German team in the entire NHL as it stands, with the NHL's first German head coach and first German-born player in Bruins history in Marco Sturm, along with German players JJ Peterka and Lukas Reichel.
Peterka is a native of Munich, so this opportunity to play at home will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the skilled forward.
Sturm holds the record for the most NHL games played by a German-born player (938) and ranks second among German-born players in career goals (242) and points (487).
Leon Draisaitl leads both, while trailing Sturm by 83 games for most-career games played.
The NHL also announced that the Edmonton Oilers will play two games in Draisaitl's native Cologne in the 2027-28 season.
If the Oilers open the regular season in Cologne and Draisaitl stays healthy for the entire 2026-27 season, he will pass Sturm by one game, and then celebrate the milestone in Germany the following season.
All told, the Global Series push into Germany is an extremely exciting moment, and will be one of the highlights of the 2027-28 regular season.