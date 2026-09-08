BREAKING: Bruins Sign Budding Star To Massive Long-Term Extension
The Boston Bruins announced on Tuesday morning that the franchise has signed center Fraser Minten to a seven-year, $50.4 million contract. The contract comes out to an annual cap hit of $7.2 million per season.
Minten, 22, posted 17 goals and 35 points in 82 games as a rookie for the Bruins. This time one year ago, the questions surrounding Minten were whether or not he'd make Boston's roster outright.
One outstanding rookie season later, and he's signed to stay in Boston through 2034.
Minten's 17 goals finished tied for fifth on the team, trailing Morgan Geekie, David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, and the now-Detroit Red Wing Viktor Arvidsson.
Minten's 35 points were the most by a Bruins rookie since the 2017-18 season, when Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk emerged into the NHL.
The contract might carry some initial sticker shock, but this could turn out to be a total holy grail of a contract for the Bruins. Leo Carlsson signed a five-year deal worth over $18 million per season earlier this summer.
Minten, who looked every bit a future top-six center with elite two-way play, can only get better from here. Minten played large stretches of the season anchoring Boston's third line, while also handling big responsibilities on the team's penalty kill.
The Bruins initially acquired Minten from the Toronto Maple Leafs, alongside a first-round draft pick that's now slated to be in 2028, in exchange for Brandon Carlo at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.
It's quickly become one of the best trade's of Bruins' General Manager Don Sweeney's career.
Sweeney released a statement through the Bruins' official announcement of the contract.
“We are excited to have signed Fraser to a long-term extension,” Sweeney said. “Since joining our organization, Fraser has continued to grow and earn the accelerated trust of his teammates and coaching staff. His hockey sense, competitiveness, responsible two-way game, and offensive growth make him a valuable player for our group. This is a mutual long-term commitment that reflects our confidence in Fraser and the important role he will play, as well as Fraser’s belief in our team moving forward.”
Minten won Rookie of the Month in January 2026. After the season, he finished in the Top 10 for the Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL's top rookie.
He won NESN’s 7th Player Award as the Bruin who most exceeded fan expectations.
The Bruins are expected to open training camp next week, with the NHL's regular season starting on September 29, with the Bruins hosting the New York Rangers that night.