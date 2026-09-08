BREAKING: Bruins Sign Budding Star To Massive Long-Term Extension

“We are excited to have signed Fraser to a long-term extension,” Sweeney said. “Since joining our organization, Fraser has continued to grow and earn the accelerated trust of his teammates and coaching staff. His hockey sense, competitiveness, responsible two-way game, and offensive growth make him a valuable player for our group. This is a mutual long-term commitment that reflects our confidence in Fraser and the important role he will play, as well as Fraser’s belief in our team moving forward.”