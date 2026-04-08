BREAKING: Bruins Sign James Hagens To Entry-Level Deal

The Bruins have officially signed their top prospect.
The Boston Bruins have announced that they have signed top prospect James Hagens to a three-year entry-level contract.
Hagens had been on an amateur tryout with the Providence Bruins, and now he has earned his entry-level deal with this news.
In six games with Providence this season, Hagens has recorded one goal, three assists, and four points. This is after he had 23 goals, 24 assists, 47 points, and a plus-10 rating in 34 games with Boston College this season.
Hagens was selected by the Bruins with the seventh-overall pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and has the potential to be a star at the NHL level.
Hagens will now provide the Bruins with another much-needed forward option after signing his entry-level contract. With the Bruins on a four-game losing streak, it makes sense that they are finally giving their top prospect this chance.