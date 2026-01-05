Breaking: Hampus Lindholm Injured, 'Not Going To Be A Day-To-Day Thing'

The Boston Bruins ended 2025 and began 2026 on a high note, with a blowout win over the Edmonton Oilers on New Year's Eve and a feel-good overtime victory over the Vancouver Canucks to begin 2026.

The last thing the Bruins needed was another major injury, yet that's exactly what occurred. Despite playing the full game against the Canucks on January 3, Lindholm suffered an injury.

Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm revealed the news on Monday afternoon in Seattle, telling reporters on site that the injury is "not going to be a day-to-day thing."

Last time Lindholm was hurt, the Bruins went on a season-long six game losing streak in regulation, with Lindholm skating in just one of those games.

He's a massive part of what the Bruins do best: Strong defense, strong neutral zone play, and helps facilitate a quick counterattack, while maintaining stretches of strong possession.

Not only that, he plays key roles on both special teams, quarterbacking the second power play unit while always featuring on the penalty kill.

Sturm did not reveal any timeline for a potential return, but expressed optimism it wouldn't too long term.

"I think it's hopefully not too long," Sturm said. "But, he's definitely going to be out for a little bit."

The Bruins play seven games in the next 12 days, playing every other day through January 17th. It's a grueling stretch, and perhaps the worst possible time to lose Lindholm.

The good news today came in the form of Henri Jokiharju and Tanner Jeannot, both of whom are seemingly set to return to action tomorrow night against the Seattle Kraken.

Jokiharju's been out since November 28, missing the last 16 games. He could slot in back on his third pairing spot, skating with either Mason Lohrei or Jonathan Aspirot, with Andrew Peeke skating with the other.

Jeannot's missed the last four games, all on the road, after suffering an injury on December 23 against the Montreal Canadiens. He could slot back in for Mikey Eyssimont on the fourth line, with Sturm unlikely to tinker with any of the top nine forwards following two straight victories.