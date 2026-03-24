BREAKING: James Hagens Signs With Bruins

James Hagens Watch has come to an end, with the seventh overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft signing an AHL amateur tryout agreement (ATO) and reporting to the Providence Bruins.
It's worth noting that Hagens did not sign an entry-level deal and thus cannot report to the NHL squad yet.
Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney released a statement with the news.
“We’re very excited to have James join the Bruins organization and take this next step,” said Sweeney. “James is an important part of our future, and this is a great opportunity for him to get immediate experience at the professional level in Providence and continue his development, while keeping all options open."
Hagens will be a complete lightning rod for Providence, already the best team in the entire league. His pure skill, speed, and creativity will further their stretch run, as Hagens can potentially work his way up to the NHL.
Hagens, 19, played 34 games for Boston College this season, leading all of Hockey East in scoring with 23 goals and 47 points. He also led the team with six game-winning goals and two hat tricks.
Hagens possesses true superstar talent, with the ability to become a long-term solution for the Bruins in their top-six.
The Bruins play the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow night inside TD Garden. Hagens will be in Providence with the P-Bruins for practice.