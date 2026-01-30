Breaking: Pavel Zacha Injured, Exits Game Against Flyers

The Boston Bruins are blowing out the Philadelphia Flyers inside TD Garden after two periods, leading 5-2.
However, bad news arrived on the doorstep.
Not even a full 48 hours after losing Elias Lindholm, who suffered an upper-body injury, the Bruins now lose Pavel Zacha to an upper-body injury.
It's possible it could be a cautionary pull, as he exited with the B's up 4-1. But it's not an ideal situation, regardless of status.
Without Jeannot, the Bruins shifted Marat Khusnutdinov to the top line center. Fraser Minten has three points and is counting on the line anchoring line two, while Providence call-up Matthew Poitras remains centering the third line.
The Bruins' next game is the Stadium Series Game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday evening.
There are only two games left before the Olympic break, with a game against the Florida Panthers set for next Wednesday night.