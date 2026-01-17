Bruins Activate Important Defender & Send Another To AHL

The Bruins are getting one of their most important defensemen back.
The Boston Bruins announced some good news ahead of their Jan. 17 contest against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Bruins have shared that defenseman Hampus Lindholm has been activated from injured reserve.
Lindholm has not played for the Bruins since their Jan. 3 game against the Vancouver Canucks due to injury. Yet, with this news, the left-shot defenseman is gearing up for his return for the Black and Gold.
Lindholm has appeared in 34 games so far this season with the Bruins, where he has recorded three goals, 11 assists, and 14 points. This is after he had three goals and seven points in 17 games for the Bruins this past season.
With Lindholm being activated off injured reserve, the Bruins have also announced that they have assigned defenseman Billy Sweezey to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins.
This is tough news for Sweezey, as he was just called up to Boston's roster on Friday. Yet, with Lindholm being ready to come off injured reserve, it is understandable that Sweezey is heading back to Providence.
Sweezey has played in 34 games this season with Providence, where he has recorded one goal, 11 points, and a plus-22 rating.