Bruins Alternate Jersey Rumors: Brown Based Jersey Coming Soon?

The NHL and Fanatics will be releasing a new alternate jersey for all 32 teams next season, under the theme of "Hometown Remix" jerseys.
So far, a pair of alleged leaks of prototype jerseys have come out, but nothing will be hard and confirmed for some time.
Still, the latest rumors surrounding the Boston Bruins potential upcoming jersey should raise some eyebrows.
The best and most reliable source for anything jerseys is Icethetics, a well-known Twitter and YouTuber who has successfully gotten early information on jerseys before, especially during the Reverse Retro seasons.
For the Bruins, the jersey will reportedly have brown as the base jersey color:
The jersey could wind up being a stunner for Boston, along with being one of the unique jerseys in the entire league.
It's exceedingly rare to find a jersey with a brown base color, but with the Bruins' history, it makes a lot of sense to go back in time and dust this type of jersey off.