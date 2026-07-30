Bruins Announce 2026 Prospect Showcase In Buffalo

The Boston Bruins announced Thursday morning the team's game schedule for the 2026 Prospects Showcase, which will take place September 13 and 14 at the LECOM Harborcenter.
This will be Boston's 11th straight trip to Buffalo for the annual prospects competition, always taking place ahead of the start of NHL training camp.
The Bruins will ultimately play two games against the Buffalo Sabres' prospects during the event, the smallest version to date. In previous years, multiple NHL teams sent prospects to the showcase.
The roster for the events will not be released until closer to the date, but it's not expected that any of Boston's NCAA prospects will take part, as most report to their respective colleges before the tournament.
All told, it brings the start of hockey even closer to Bruins fans, with the prospect showcase marking the first unofficial game of Bruins hockey on September 13, just 45 days away.