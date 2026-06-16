Bruins Announce Development Camp Roster, Schedule

The very first taste of any Boston Bruins hockey in 2026-27 gets underway in less than two weeks, with the Bruins 2026 Development Camp.
The Bruins announced that, as is tradition, the camp opens the Monday following the NHL Draft, June 29th.
The camp runs for four days, finishing on July 2 with scrimmages.
The official roster has also been released, with it still needing to be finalized after the draft:
Dean Letourneau headlines a strong group of Bruins prospects that also includes William Moore and Will Zellers.
It'll be a good chance to see what defenseman Vashek Blanar can do in this setting too, after a strong year.
Four non-Bruins affiliated prospects currently in college received invitations:
F David Deputy, from Miami (OH) (21 years old)
D Max Burkholder, Colorado College (22 years old)
D Michael Neumeier, Colgate (23 years old)
G Kyle Chauvette, University of New Hampshire (24 years old)
Development camp always gives players massive opportunities to stand out amongst prospects, and leave a strong impression with Bruins management ahead of the fall and upcoming season.
It's expected the Bruins' 2026 first-round pick and other draft picks will join the roster, following the 2026 Draft on June 26 and 27.