Bruins Announce Slew of Major Front Office Changes

"As we continue to build our staff, these changes recognize the hard work and growth of people within our organization while also adding experienced voices to our group. I'm confident Kevyn, Dennis, Jeremy, and Alex will each play an important role as we continue to improve our team both this upcoming season and beyond. I'd also like to thank Evan for his contributions over the past several seasons. He has been a valued member of our Hockey Operations Department, and we appreciate everything he has done for our organization. We wish Evan and his family all the best as he pursues his next opportunity in the National Hockey League."