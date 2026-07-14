Bruins Announce Slew of Major Front Office Changes

The Boston Bruins announced multiple huge changes to the front office Tuesday morning.
First and foremost, long-time assistant general manager and Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold will depart the organization on August 1.
Additionally, the Bruins announced two major promotions, with Dennis Bonvie and Jeremy Rogalski receiving promotions to assistant general manager positions.
Bonvie's official title is Assistant General Manager, Player Personnel, while Rogalski's reads Assistant General Manager, Analytics and Strategy.
Bonvie served as Boston's Director of Professional Scouting for the past four seasons, and has worked as a scout in the organization for the last 11 seasons.
Rogalski's served as Boston's Director of Analytics for the last 9 seasons, with a previous four-year term as Boston's video coach prior to that.
Additionally, the Bruins announced the hiring of Kevyn Adams as a Senior Advisor to the General Manager.
Adams previously served as the general manager of the Buffalo Sabres six years.
The team additionally announced the hiring of Alex Gimenez as Director of Hockey Operations, Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Gimenez worked for the PWHL most recently, and worked for the Boston Red Sox in Major League Operations and Scouting for over a decade, from 2015 until 2026.
Bruins' General Manager Don Sweeney released a statement through Boston's press release:
"As we continue to build our staff, these changes recognize the hard work and growth of people within our organization while also adding experienced voices to our group. I'm confident Kevyn, Dennis, Jeremy, and Alex will each play an important role as we continue to improve our team both this upcoming season and beyond. I'd also like to thank Evan for his contributions over the past several seasons. He has been a valued member of our Hockey Operations Department, and we appreciate everything he has done for our organization. We wish Evan and his family all the best as he pursues his next opportunity in the National Hockey League."
Gold's departure might be the biggest headline, but after he came close to leaving for the Vancouver Canucks General Manager job, it isn't the biggest of shocks.
The Providence Bruins are now without a general manager and a coach, as the organization completely wipes the slate clean.