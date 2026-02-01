Bruins Arrive To Stadium Series In Absolute Must-See Outfits

The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] take on the\nTampa Bay Lightning [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/tampa-bay-lightning] in the\n2026 Stadium Series Game inside Raymond James Stadium Sunday evening, and they\nhave just arrived in unbelievable style.\n\n\n\nThe Bruins embraced their inner New England and showed up as Patriots!\n\nIt couldn't get more fun and exciting, as the Bruins' style also is a nod to the\nNew England Patriots, one week away from their bid for a 7th Super Bowl, which\nwould become the all-time record.\n\nThe wigs, the outfits, all of it is amazing. As they marched to their locker\nroom, unbelievable music played:\n\n\n\nThe game is scheduled for a 6:30 start with Pregame festivities, with puck drop\nofficially happening at 7:02 on the East Coast.