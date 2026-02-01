Logo
Boston Bruins
Powered by Roundtable
Bruins Arrive To Stadium Series In Absolute Must-See Outfits cover image

Bruins Arrive To Stadium Series In Absolute Must-See Outfits

Russell Macias
7h
Partner
505Members·3,749Posts
RussellMacias@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2026 Stadium Series Game inside Raymond James Stadium Sunday evening, and they have just arrived in unbelievable style.

The Bruins embraced their inner New England and showed up as Patriots!

It couldn't get more fun and exciting, as the Bruins' style also is a nod to the New England Patriots, one week away from their bid for a 7th Super Bowl, which would become the all-time record.

The wigs, the outfits, all of it is amazing. As they marched to their locker room, unbelievable music played:

The game is scheduled for a 6:30 start with Pregame festivities, with puck drop officially happening at 7:02 on the East Coast.

Latest NewsGame DayPlayers