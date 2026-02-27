Bruins Assign Goalie To AHL After Boston Debut

Yet, with Swayman now ready to return to action for the Bruins, it makes sense that DiPietro is heading back to Providence. The 26-year-old will be looking to continue to build on his fantastic year with the AHL club from here. In 30 games this season with Providence, he has a 22-6-0 record, a .938 save percentage, and a 1.76 goals-against average.