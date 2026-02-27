Logo
Bruins Assign Goalie To AHL After Boston Debut

Michael DeRosa
3h
This Bruins prospect is heading back to the AHL after making his debut with the NHL club.

According to the AHL transactions log, the Boston Bruins have assigned goaltender Michael DiPietro to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins. 

With Jeremy Swayman resting following the Olympics, DiPietro was called up to Boston's roster and served as their backup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 26. However, when goaltender Joonas Korpisalo temporarily left the contest after an injury scare, DiPietro made his regular-season debut for Boston and did what was needed.

In 6:03 of ice time between the pipes for Boston, DiPietro stopped both of the two Blue Jackets shots he faced. While he did not face a ton of shots entering the game, it was still clutch that he stepped up for Boston after coming off the bench. 

Yet, with Swayman now ready to return to action for the Bruins, it makes sense that DiPietro is heading back to Providence. The 26-year-old will be looking to continue to build on his fantastic year with the AHL club from here. In 30 games this season with Providence, he has a 22-6-0 record, a .938 save percentage, and a 1.76 goals-against average. 

