Bruins Assistant General Manager Departs Organization

The Boston Bruins front office will be transforming some kind, with longtime front office member and current assistant general manager Jamie Langenbrunner will depart the organization, per the Bruins.
The Bruins released a statement:
"The Boston Bruins have agreed to allow Jamie Langenbrunner to pursue other opportunities in the National Hockey League. The organization wishes Jamie and his family all the best moving forward."
Langenbrunner began as a development coach in the 2015-16 season, and slowly moved up the organizational chain.
Langenbrunner served as the director of player development beginning in the 2019-20 season, with his job title increasing to assistant general manager with a focus on player personnel in the 2022-23 season, on both the internal and external acquisition fronts for the Bruins.
Had the Canucks hired Evan Gold, another Bruins AGM, reports indicated he'd bring Langenbrunner and Bruins Head of Analytics Jeremy Rogalski with him, per lead Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal.
That would've been a massive raid.
Instead, for now, Boston needs to replace just one AGM; they may not need to fill it fully.
Zdeno Chara could take another bigger step into the organization, as his role increased this past season.