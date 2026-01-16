Bruins Big Defender Exits Kraken Matchup Injured

This Bruins defenseman left the team's matchup early due to injury.
The Boston Bruins have announced that defenseman Andrew Peeke will be out for the remainder of the club's Jan. 15 matchup against the Seattle Kraken due to a lower-body injury.
Peeke was limited to only eight shifts and 5:14 of ice time during the Bruins' matchup against the Kraken due to his injury, where he recorded one block, one hit, and a plus-1 rating.
With Peeke being a key part of the right side of the Bruins' blueline, this is certainly tough news for the Original Six club. They will now be hoping that the 27-year-old defenseman will not be forced to miss too much time from here.
In 47 games so far this season with the Bruins, Peeke has recorded four goals, five assists, nine points, 57 hits, and 91 blocks. This is after he scored one goal and set career highs with 16 assists and 17 points in 76 games for the Black and Gold this past season.