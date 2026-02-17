Bruins Big Prospect Is Simply Shining Right Now

This Bruins prospect is continuing to impress with Providence.
Boston Bruins prospect Frederic Brunet is undoubtedly one of the club's most promising prospect defensemen. The 22-year-old blueliner has been developing his game nicely at the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins and is showing zero signs of slowing down.
During this past season with Providence, Brunet recorded five goals, 20 assists, 25 points, and a plus-15 rating in 69 games. Overall, the 6-foot-2 defenseman took a nice step in the right direction with his development this past season. However, he has been even better this season and keeps improving as the campaign rolls on.
In 46 games so far this season with Providence, Brunet has 10 goals, 16 assists, 26 points, and a plus-13 rating. Due to his excellent play, he was named to the AHL All-Star Game.
Brunet has also been on fire as of late for Providence. In his last 11 games, he has recorded four goals and nine points. This included him scoring the overtime winner in Providence's 3-2 win against the Bridgeport Islanders on Feb. 15.
With how excellently Brunet is playing for Providence, it is hard not to feel excited about his future with the Black and Gold. It will be fascinating to see how he builds on his impressive play from here.