Bruins Call Up New Forward From AHL

This new Bruins forward is getting his first chance on Boston's roster.
The Boston Bruins have announced that they have recalled forward Lukas Reichel from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins, on an emergency basis.
Reichel was acquired by the Bruins on trade deadline day from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Now, with this latest roster move, he is getting his first look on Boston's roster.
Since being acquired, Reichel has certainly made an impact while with Providence. In three games with Providence, he has one goal and five points. Now, he will be looking to impress after landing this call-up to Boston's roster.
Reichel has appeared in 19 NHL games this season split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Canucks, where he has two goals and five points. In 188 career NHL games, the 2020 first-round pick has 22 goals, 37 assists, and 59 points.