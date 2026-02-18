Bruins Call Up Soaring Goalie Prospect

This Bruins prospect is getting the chance to practice with the NHL club.
The Boston Bruins have announced that they have recalled goaltender Michael DiPietro on an emergency basis from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins.
With the Bruins returning to practice, it is understandable that DiPietro has been called up. Both Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo are at the Olympics, so the Bruins needed a goaltender with the NHL club. Thus, it is easy to understand why DiPietro is joining the NHL club.
While this call-up is expected to be a short-term one for DiPietro, it will give him the opportunity to get into some practice time with the NHL club. This is not bad at all for the 26-year-old, as it will give him the chance to show Boston what he can do.
DiPietro is in the middle of another excellent season with Providence. In 28 games, he has a 21-5-0 record and leads all AHL goaltenders with a 1.64 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage. This is after he won the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's best goaltender in 2024-25.