Bruins' Marco Sturm Shows Fraser Minten Love Ahead Of Game 2

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm has been very happy with Fraser Minten's play.
The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Buffalo Sabres for Game 2 of the first round on Tuesday night. The Bruins will be looking to bounce back after their big third-period collapse in Game 1.
While the Bruins lost their last game in a frustrating fashion, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm made it clear that he has been very impressed with one forward's play so far this postseason: Fraser Minten.
While speaking to reporters, Sturm had some big-time praise for Minten ahead of Game 2.
"Mints has done a tremendous job all year long," Sturm said. "He's a confident kid on and off the ice. That's what he actually translated to the playoffs, too. He's helping a guy like Khus out, and James on the other side."
When looking at how well Minten has played this campaign, it is understandable that Sturm gave him some praise ahead of Game 2. The 21-year-old center has been exactly what the Bruins hoped he would be and has emerged as a major part of their roster in the process.
Minten will now be looking to help lead the Bruins past the Sabres in Game 2. In 82 regular-season games this campaign with the Black and Gold, he set career highs with 17 goals, 18 assists, 35 points, and a plus-21 rating.