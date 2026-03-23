Bruins’ David Pastrnak Has Chance At Rare NHL Feat

Bruins superstar David Pastrnak could do something special before the season is over.
The Boston Bruins picked up a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, and David Pastrnak certainly played a role in it. The star winger recorded a goal and an assist in the contest. With this, he has extended his point streak to nine games, where he has six goals and eight assists over that span.
Due to his ongoing hot streak, Pastrnak now has 28 goals, 58 assists, and 86 points in 65 games this season. With this, Pastrnak has a real shot of achieving something special before the season is over.
Pastrnak is just 14 points away from hitting the 100-point mark for the fourth straight season in a row. A player hitting 100 points in a season is rare enough, so if Pastrnak can reach it in four straight seasons, that would be incredibly special.
Pastrnak has 12 games left to record 14 more points. When looking at how well he has been playing down the stretch, the possibility of him doing so absolutely cannot be ruled out.
It will be interesting to see if Pastrnak can hit 100 points again before the season is over. No matter what happens on that front, there is no question that No. 88 has had another good year.