Bruins' David Pastrnak Opens Up About Injury

Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak returned to team practice on Sep. 22 after missing the beginning of training camp due to tendinitis in his knee. Pastrnak returning to team practice was certainly great to see, as No. 88 is the team's top superstar. As a result, they need him to be healthy once the regular season is here.

While recently speaking to reporters, Pastrnak opened up more about his injury, revealing that he played through it this past season. In addition, he made it clear that he is not stressed about it.

"I played with that the whole year last year," Pastrnak said. "So, I wouldn't be too worried about it. I spent a lot of time in the summer to make it better, and it got much better than it was last year. Obviously, it's not perfect yet, but it was perfect timing to try to get it even better; it already got better. Like I said, nothing too concerning. It's just something that has been nagging me for a very long time."

Hearing that Pastrnak is feeling better is certainly encouraging. If the Bruins hope to get back to being a playoff team, they undoubtedly need him to be healthy.

While Pastrnak dealt with this injury last season, it certainly did not show on the ice. The 29-year-old forward had another incredible season for the Black and Gold in 2024-25, posting 43 goals, 63 assists, and 106 points in 82 games. He will now be looking to have another big year for the Bruins from here.

