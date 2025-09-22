    • Powered by Roundtable

    Bruins Reveal New Lines With David Pastrnak Back

    Michael DeRosa
    Sep 22, 2025, 17:10
    Michael DeRosa
    Sep 22, 2025, 17:10
    Updated at: Sep 22, 2025, 17:10
    David Pastrnak (© Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

    With the Boston Bruins still in the early stages of their preseason, they are naturally going to continue to try out new lines. Due to this, let's take a look at the Bruins' line from their latest practice. 

    According to The Hockey News' Russ Macias, here were the Bruins' Group A practice lines on Sep. 22. 

    Bruins' Group A Forwards Lines 

    First Line: John Beecher, Matthew Poitras, Alex Steeves 

    Second Line: Mikey Eyssimont, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic

    Third Line: Tanner Jeannot, Fraser Minten, Marat Khusnutdinov 

    Fourth Line: John Farinacci, Georgii Merkukov, Fabian Lysell

    Extra Lines: Ty Cheveldayoff & Dalton Baycroft 

    Bruins' Group A Defense Pairings 

    First Pairing: Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju

    Second Pairing: Jordan Harris & Victor Soderstrom 

    Third Pairing: Jackson Edward & Colin Felix 

    Extra Pairing: Jonathan Aspirot & Max Wanner

    Bruins' Group A Goalies

    Michael DiPietro 

    Simon Zajicek 

    Luke Cavallin

    David Pastrnak returned to full team practice on Sep. 22 with the Bruins' Group B. According to Macias, here are what the Bruins' Group B lines were. 

    Bruins' Group B Forwards 

    First Line: Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak

    Second Line: Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, Viktor Arvidsson 

    Third Line: Matej Blumel, Dans Locmelis, Riley Tufte 

    Fourth Line: Jeffrey Viel, Patrick Brown, Riley Duran 

    Extra Line: Joey Abate, Jake Schmaltz, Brett Harrison

    Bruins' Group B Defensemen

    First Pairing: Mason Lohrei & Charlie McAvoy 

    Second Pairing: Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke

    Third Pairing: Michael Callahan & Billy Sweezey 

    Extra Pairing: Loke Johansson & Ty Gallagher 

    Bruins' Group B Goalies 

    Jeremy Swayman 

    Joonas Korpisalo 

