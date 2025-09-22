Bruins Reveal New Lines With David Pastrnak Back

With the Boston Bruins still in the early stages of their preseason, they are naturally going to continue to try out new lines. Due to this, let's take a look at the Bruins' line from their latest practice.

According to The Hockey News' Russ Macias, here were the Bruins' Group A practice lines on Sep. 22.

Bruins' Group A Forwards Lines

First Line: John Beecher, Matthew Poitras, Alex Steeves

Second Line: Mikey Eyssimont, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic

Third Line: Tanner Jeannot, Fraser Minten, Marat Khusnutdinov

Fourth Line: John Farinacci, Georgii Merkukov, Fabian Lysell

Extra Lines: Ty Cheveldayoff & Dalton Baycroft

Bruins' Group A Defense Pairings

First Pairing: Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju

Second Pairing: Jordan Harris & Victor Soderstrom

Third Pairing: Jackson Edward & Colin Felix

Extra Pairing: Jonathan Aspirot & Max Wanner

Bruins' Group A Goalies

Michael DiPietro

Simon Zajicek

Luke Cavallin

David Pastrnak returned to full team practice on Sep. 22 with the Bruins' Group B. According to Macias, here are what the Bruins' Group B lines were.

Bruins' Group B Forwards

First Line: Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak

Second Line: Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, Viktor Arvidsson

Third Line: Matej Blumel, Dans Locmelis, Riley Tufte

Fourth Line: Jeffrey Viel, Patrick Brown, Riley Duran

Extra Line: Joey Abate, Jake Schmaltz, Brett Harrison

Bruins' Group B Defensemen

First Pairing: Mason Lohrei & Charlie McAvoy

Second Pairing: Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke

Third Pairing: Michael Callahan & Billy Sweezey

Extra Pairing: Loke Johansson & Ty Gallagher

Bruins' Group B Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

