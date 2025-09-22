Bruins Reveal New Lines With David Pastrnak Back

With the Boston Bruins still in the early stages of their preseason, they are naturally going to continue to try out new lines. Due to this, let's take a look at the Bruins' line from their latest practice.
According to The Hockey News' Russ Macias, here were the Bruins' Group A practice lines on Sep. 22.
First Line: John Beecher, Matthew Poitras, Alex Steeves
Second Line: Mikey Eyssimont, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic
Third Line: Tanner Jeannot, Fraser Minten, Marat Khusnutdinov
Fourth Line: John Farinacci, Georgii Merkukov, Fabian Lysell
Extra Lines: Ty Cheveldayoff & Dalton Baycroft
First Pairing: Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju
Second Pairing: Jordan Harris & Victor Soderstrom
Third Pairing: Jackson Edward & Colin Felix
Extra Pairing: Jonathan Aspirot & Max Wanner
Michael DiPietro
Simon Zajicek
Luke Cavallin
David Pastrnak returned to full team practice on Sep. 22 with the Bruins' Group B. According to Macias, here are what the Bruins' Group B lines were.
First Line: Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak
Second Line: Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, Viktor Arvidsson
Third Line: Matej Blumel, Dans Locmelis, Riley Tufte
Fourth Line: Jeffrey Viel, Patrick Brown, Riley Duran
Extra Line: Joey Abate, Jake Schmaltz, Brett Harrison
First Pairing: Mason Lohrei & Charlie McAvoy
Second Pairing: Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke
Third Pairing: Michael Callahan & Billy Sweezey
Extra Pairing: Loke Johansson & Ty Gallagher
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
