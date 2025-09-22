Bruins Prospect Is Big Player To Watch

Now that the preseason is here, Boston Bruins fans have the opportunity to check out a good portion of the club's prospects. When looking at their current training camp roster, one specific prospect who fans should be watching closely is defenseman Frederic Brunet.

Brunet played in the Bruins' first preseason game of the year against the Washington Capitals on Sep. 21. While it was a tough game all-around for the Original Six club, Brunet had his solid moments. Now, he will be looking to build off that as the preseason continues.

Brunet certainly created more excitement around him this past season, as he put together a strong campaign down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. In 69 games on the year with the AHL squad, the 6-foot-3 defenseman set new career highs with five goals, 20 assists, 25 points, and a plus-15 rating. He was also rewarded for his strong play, as he made his NHL debut for Boston in their season finale against the New Jersey Devils.

Now, after getting into his first NHL action last season, Brunet will be aiming to play more for Boston in 2025-26. The 2022 fifth-round pick has the potential to blossom into a good NHL defenseman for the Bruins, and he will be looking to take another step forward in his development this season. If he does, it very well could open the door for him to get more opportunities on Boston's roster this campaign.

It will be interesting to see how Brunet performs for the rest of the Bruins' preseason. If he impresses, it would not be surprising if he at least ends up being Boston's first call-up option when injuries arise during the regular season.

