Bruins Skilled Defender Has Big Moment With Providence

This Bruins defenseman had a big moment during his conditioning loan with Providence.
Back on Thursday, the Boston Bruins announced that they assigned defenseman Jordan Harris to the Providence Bruins on a conditioning loan. This was notable news, as Harris has been sidelined with a fractured ankle since October and is finally inching closer to his return to the NHL club.
Harris kicked off his conditioning loan with Providence during their Jan. 23 matchup against the Belleville Senators, where he recorded an assist. Overall, the Haverhill, Massachusetts native had a solid first game with Providence, but his most recent appearance for Providence was even better.
Harris stepped up in a major way during Providecen's Jan. 25 contest against the Toronto Marlies. This is because the left-shot defenseman scored the overtime winner for Providence.
Harris' overtime winner against the Marlies was a real beauty, too. While on a breakaway, the skilled defenseman beat Marlies goaltender Artur Akhtyamov top shelf with an excellent snap shot.
Harris scoring a goal like this for Providence is undoubtedly encouraging. This is exactly what the Bruins are hoping to see from the 25-year-old defenseman during his conditioning stint. Right now, he is showing no signs of rust at all with Providence.
In five games for Boston this season before getting injured, Harris posted one goal, one assist, and an even plus/minus rating.