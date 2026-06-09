Bruins Defender Lands On New Trade Board As Speculation Continues

When noting that Lohrei has been a name in the rumor mill for multiple months now, he is certainly a player to keep an eye on this off-season. The 2020 second-round pick is entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27 and is eligible to become a restricted free agent during the 2027 NHL off-season. Thus, if the Bruins do not view him as a long-term part of their plans, now would be the right time to deal him.