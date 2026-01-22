Bruins Defender Taking Next Big Step With Injury Recovery

This Bruins defenseman is another step closer to returning to the lineup.
The Boston Bruins have announced that defenseman Jordan Harris has been assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins, on a conditioning loan.
Seeing Harris heading to Providence on a conditioning loan is encouraging. The left-shot defenseman has not played for the Bruins since their Oct. 21 contest against the Florida Panthers after suffering a right ankle fracture. Yet, with this latest news, the Haverill, Massachusetts native is now getting closer to returning to game action.
Harris has played in five games this season with the Bruins, where he has recorded one goal, one assist, and an even plus/minus rating. Overall, the 2018 third-round pick was off to a solid start to his Boston tenure before suffering his injury.
The Bruins signed Harris this past off-season in free agency. This was after the 25-year-old blueliner appeared in 33 games during the 2024-25 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he posted one goal and five points.
Once Harris is fully cleared to return to Boston's roster, it will be good news for the Bruins. There is no question that the injury bug has bitten the Bruins often this season, and having Harris around for more depth again will come in handy.