Bruins Exciting Prospect Has Big Game For Team USA

Team USA defeated Team Germany by a 6-3 final score during their opening game of the World Junior Championship on Dec. 26. It was an impressive win for Team USA, and Boston Bruins prospect Will Zellers was a big reason for it.

Zellers put together a fantastic night for Team USA, as he scored two goals in the second period and recorded an assist in the club's victory. With this, there is no question that Zellers impressed for Team USA in this matchup.

Zellers is considered one of the Bruins' most promising prospects, so it is certainly good to see him put together such a strong game for Team USA. He will now be looking to stay hot as the tournament rolls on from here.

Zellers is currently in his first collegiate season with the University of North Dakota, where he has recorded 10 goals and 15 points in 18 games thus far. Overall, the 19-year-old forward is having a strong start to his collegiate career, and he is now translating that success to Team USA early on.

The Bruins acquired Zellers this past season from the Colorado Avalanche in the deal that sent Charlie Coyle to the Central Division club. In 52 games this past season with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League (USHL), Zellers posted 44 goals and 71 points.