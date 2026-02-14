Bruins Exciting Prospect Has Huge Olympic Game

Team Latvia picked up a hard-fought 4-3 win over Team Germany on Saturday afternoon. Boston Bruins prospect Dans Locmelis was a big reason for Latvia's victory over Germany, as he put together an excellent performance.
Locmelis stood out in a major way for Latvia, as he scored two goals on the power play in their win against Germany. With this, he undoubtedly played a significant role in Latvia picking up an important victory against Germany.
With Locmelis being one of the Bruins' most promising prospects, it is certainly exciting to see him put together such an impressive game like this in the Olympics. If he continues to impress during the Olympics, perhaps he could get a shot on Boston's roster before the season is over.
Locmelis was selected by the Bruins with the 119th overall pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 43 games this season down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins, the 22-year-old forward has recorded 15 goals, 13 assists, 28 points, and a plus-16 rating.
Locmelis is just continuing to show off his potential, and it will be fascinating to see what he does next as the Olympics carries on.