Bruins Exciting Prospect Is Primed For A Breakout Season

The Boston Bruins bounced back nicely last season, and a significant reason for it was due to multiple of their young players having breakout seasons. Players like Fraser Minten, Marat Khusnutdinov, and Jonathan Aspirot all became key parts of their roster.
If the Bruins hope to have success next season, they will be hoping for more of their young players to break out. When looking at their current group, one clear breakout candidate to watch is defenseman Frederic Brunet.
Brunet should be in the mix for a spot on Boston's roster next season. The 22-year-old defenseman has gotten better each season down in the AHL with the Providence Bruins, and he looks ready to make the jump to the NHL level because of it.
Brunet had a fantastic 2025-26 season with the Providence Bruins, as he posted 12 goals, 24 assists, 36 points, and a plus-18 rating in 65 games. This was after he had five goals and 25 points in 69 games for Providence in 2025-26. With this, the 6-foot-3 defenseman has shown promise at the AHL level, and it will now be interesting to see if he can translate that kind of play over to Boston.
Brunet's strong puck-moving ability and size make him a fascinating prospect in the Bruins' system. These tools could help him emerge as a key part of the Bruins' roster next season.