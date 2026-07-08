Bruins Exciting Prospect Is Primed For A Breakout Season

Brunet had a fantastic 2025-26 season with the Providence Bruins, as he posted 12 goals, 24 assists, 36 points, and a plus-18 rating in 65 games. This was after he had five goals and 25 points in 69 games for Providence in 2025-26. With this, the 6-foot-3 defenseman has shown promise at the AHL level, and it will now be interesting to see if he can translate that kind of play over to Boston.