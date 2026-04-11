Bruins Falter In Third Period, Fail To Clinch Playoff Berth Themselves

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins (43-27-10) coughed up a third-period lead and failed to secure a playoff berth, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning (49-25-6) 2-1 inside TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.
It's a fifth-straight defeat for the Bruins. This one coming in regulation stings even more.
For a second straight Saturday, the Bruins took a 1-0 lead into the third period against the dangerous Lightning after a strong performance early. Morgan Geekie's 38th of the year gave them the lead.
For a second straight Saturday, it didn't matter. The Bolts got themselves going and found a way to overcome the Bruins' stingy defense and elite play from Jeremy Swayman.
Brandon Hagel tied it on a breakaway. Then, with 1:35 to go, Emil Lilleberg won it for Tampa, grabbing a loose rebound and slamming it home.
The Bruins fought hard, and it's hard not to appreciate the effort over the first two periods. But, the Bruins did come up short. The loss opens the door for the Ottawa Senators to leapfrog them in the standings.
It also shuts the door on Boston clinching a playoff berth for themselves on home ice for now. They can still do so if the Detroit Red Wings and one of the New York Islanders (down 1-0 in the third period currently) or Philadelphia Flyers lose in regulation.
It's a bitter pill for the Bruins to swallow. Next up, a game with the Columbus Blue Jackets tomorrow night in Ohio.