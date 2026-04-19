Bruins Fans Won't Like Milan Lucic's Prediction For Sabres Series

Former Bruins forward Milan Lucic predicted how the Original Six club's series will go against the Sabres, and Boston fans won't like it.
The Boston Bruins will face off against the Buffalo Sabres in Game 1 of the first round on Sunday night. The Bruins will be looking to start the series off on the right foot by picking up a victory.
Former Bruins forward Milan Lucic made a prediction for the series during a recent appearance on the Dropping the Gloves with John Scott podcast, and Bruins fans definitely will be hoping that it doesn't come true.
While Lucic said his heart is still with the Bruins, he predicted that they will lose to the Sabres in six games due to Buffalo's strong offense from the point.
"To me, the defense of the Sabres, their offensive ability, I think, outweighs the Bruins' offensive ability on the D-side," Lucic said. "Obviously, my heart is with Boston, but my hockey analytical or hockey side, if I'm picking, my expertise, I guess, is Buffalo in six."
While it is tough to see a former Bruin like Lucic predicting them to lose in the first round, his point about Buffalo's defense is definitely fair. Their No. 1 defenseman, Rasmus Dahlin, had 19 goals and 74 points in 77 games this season. Bowen Byram also had 11 goals and 42 points in 82 games, while Mattias Samuelsson had 13 goals and 41 points in 78 games.
The Sabres also have Owen Power, who had eight goals and 29 points in 81 games. Logan Stanley also had 26 points this campaign, which was the same as offensive defenseman Mason Lohrei. Lohrei had the second-most points out of all Bruins defensemen this season, so Lucic's point about the Sabres getting more offensive production from their blueliners this season is true.
Yet, it will be interesting to see if the Bruins can avoid falling to the Sabres from here. Anything can happen in the playoffs.