Bruins' First Off-Season Trade Sends Promising Prospect Out West

This former Bruins prospect is heading to the Sharks.
The Boston Bruins have made their first trade of the off-season.
The San Jose Sharks have announced that they have acquired forward Andrew Gasseau and the 120th overall pick of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft from the Bruins in exchange for the 104th and 157th picks of this year's draft.
A trade involving Gasseau was expected, as it was known that the 6-foot-4 center would not sign an entry-level contract with the Bruins. Now, he is heading to the Sharks, where he should have a good shot of making their NHL roster next season.
Gasseau just completed his four-year collegiate career with Boston College in 2025-26. The 22-year-old forward had a strong senior year for BC, posting 23 points in 23 games. This is after he had 15 goals and 30 polints in 36 games for BC this past season.
Gasseau was selected by the Bruins with the 213th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Overall, he was a good find for the Bruins with a seventh-round pick, but it's unfortunate that he wouldn't sign with Boston. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact he can make with the Sharks from here.