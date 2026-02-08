Bruins' First-Round Pick Is Thriving Right Now

This Bruins' first-round pick is continuing to shine with Boston College.
Boston Bruins top prospect James Hagens is a youngster who the Black and Gold are hoping will become a big part of their roster in the future. It is easy to understand why, as the 2025 seventh-overall pick has a ton of potential and has the tools to become a top-six center at the NHL level.
Hagens has certainly been showing off his potential with Boston College this season. In 23 games so far with the school this campaign, the 5-foot-11 forward has recorded 15 goals, 14 assists, and 29 points. With numbers like these, there is no question that he has been impressing.
Yet, what's more encouraging is that Hagens is only getting better as the season rolls on.
Hagens is currently on a major hot streak with Boston College, as he has recorded five goals and 11 points in his last six games. He has also posted 11 goals and 18 points in his last 12 games, so the youngster is undoubtedly dominating right now.
Seeing Hagens putting up these kinds of offensive totals for Boston College is very encouraging. It will be interesting to see how the young forward builds on his hot streak with BC, but it is clear that the Bruins' decision to draft him this past summer continues to look like the right call.