Bruins First-Rounder Making Real Case For Call-Up

The Providence Bruins are having a strong start to the 2025-26 season. At the time of this writing, they have a 16-4-0 record and are at the top of the Atlantic Division standings.

Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell is certainly one of the reasons for Providence's strong start to the campaign. In 17 games this season for the AHL club, the 2021 first-round pick has recorded nine goals, 10 assists, 19 points, and a plus-8 rating. With this, he is tied for first on Providence in goals and second in points.

Yet, what's more encouraging about Lysell's play is that he is only continuing to heat up as the season rolls on. In his last four games with Providence, he has recorded three goals and seven points. With this, there is no question that the 22-year-old winger is feeling it right now.

With Lysell continuing to impress offensively, he is certainly making a case for himself to be called up to Boston. If he keeps producing offensively like this, it would not be surprising if the Bruins give him another shot on their NHL roster.