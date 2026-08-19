Bruins Forward Could Be In Danger Of Losing His NHL Spot

It is not a secret that the Boston Bruins have a surplus of bottom-six NHL-caliber forwards. They also have young players who will be pushing for NHL spots at training camp.
Due to this, there is a real chance that a few players from Boston's roster last season who could very well not make the NHL club out of training camp.
One specific forward who could be in danger of not making Boston's opening night roster is Alex Steeves. The 26-year-old will surely need to have a strong training camp to avoid this from happening.
The Bruins have multiple players like Matthew Poitras, Lukas Reichel, Riley Duran, and Ivan Ivan who could make cases for NHL spots this year. Due to this, Steeves needs to impress during the preseason this year.
This is especially so when noting that Steeves became the odd man out often as last season carried on. The Bruins played him in only two of their playoff games this past spring, where he was held off the scoresheet. He was also scratched often as the regular-season went on.
Steeves also had a rough finish to the season. In his final 15 regular-season games, he posted just one goal and one assist. This was after he landed his two-year, $3.25 million contract extension with the Bruins, which kicks in during this season.
With all of this, it is clear that Steeves is going to need to stand out at training camp. If he can regain the strong form he had during the first half of the season for Boston, it would certainly help chances of making the team. In 43 games last season for the Bruins, he recorded nine goals, 16 points, 144 hits, and a plus-6 rating.