Bruins Forward Has A Big Opportunity In Game 4

This Bruins forward will be looking to make an impact in Game 4.
The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon in Game 4. This is a must-win for the Bruins, as losing would make them be down 3-1 in the series. That would be a very big hole for the Bruins to try to get out of.
After their 3-1 loss to the Sabres in Game 3, the Bruins are entering Game 4 with a different-looking lineup. Most notably, Lukas Reichel is getting back into the Bruins' lineup, while top prospect James Hagens will be a healthy scratch.
This is undoubtedly a major opportunity for Reichel. The 22-year-old forward has not played a game for Boston since their April 12 contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets, so he will be looking to impress.
If Reichel stands out in this Game 4 matchup against the Sabres, it would help his chances of sticking in the Bruins' lineup as the playoffs carry on. This would be big for Reichel, as the 23-year-old forward is still looking to cement himself as a regular in Boston's lineup.
Reichel appeared in 10 regular-season games for the Bruins following being acquired by the Vancouver Canucks, where he had three points. This included him scoring a goal and recording an assist in his Bruins debut against the Winnipeg Jets on March 19.
If Reichel can put together another multi-point game in a crucial Game 4 against the Sabres, it would be huge for a Bruins club looking to tie this series back up.