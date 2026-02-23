Bruins Forward Has Been Sneaky Good Trade Addition

The Bruins decision to bring in this forward has been a good one.
The Boston Bruins made several trades last season to kick off their retool. One of them was dealing Charlie Coyle and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Casey Mittelstadt, Will Zellers, and a 2025 second-round pick (Liam Pettersson).
Now, with it being just about one year since this trade, it is fair to argue that the Bruins' decision to trade for Mittelstadt has been paying off.
While Mittelstadt struggled following being traded to the Bruins last season, he has responded with a solid 2025-26 season so far. In 47 games so far this campaign with the Black and Gold, the 2017 eighth-overall pick has recorded 12 goals, 16 assists, 28 points, and a plus-1 rating. With numbers like these, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native has been a key offensive contributor for Boston this season.
Mittelstadt has found a home on the Bruins' second line with Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson, and it has undoubtedly benefited from it. He also gets time on the Bruins' power play, so he has become a player whom head coach Marco Sturm relies on.
Ultimately, while Mittelstadt was primarily acquired by the Bruins to make things work out financially in their deal with the Avalanche, it is clear that he has been a good trade acquisition for the Bruins. It will be interesting to see how Mittelstadt finishes off the 2025-26 season with Boston from here.