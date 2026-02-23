Bruins Forward Has Been Sneaky Good Trade Addition

While Mittelstadt struggled following being traded to the Bruins last season, he has responded with a solid 2025-26 season so far. In 47 games so far this campaign with the Black and Gold, the 2017 eighth-overall pick has recorded 12 goals, 16 assists, 28 points, and a plus-1 rating. With numbers like these, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native has been a key offensive contributor for Boston this season.