Bruins Forward Is Being The Big Star They Need

The Boston Bruins have had a strong start to the 2025-26 season. After entering the campaign with many doubters, the Bruins currently have a 17-13-0 record and are third in the Atlantic Division.

One of the many reasons why the Bruins have had such a solid start to the year has been the play of center Elias Lindholm. The 31-year-old forward has been making an impact this season but especially when it comes to setting up his teammates.

In 20 games so far this season with the Bruins, Lindholm has recorded four goals, 13 assists, 17 points, and a plus-1 rating. With numbers like these, the 2013 first-round pick is well on his way to having a bounce-back season and is playing like the star forward the Bruins are hoping he can be.

Yet, what's more encouraging is that Lindholm is only getting better as the season rolls. Since returning from injury, the veteran forward has not only shaken off the rust but has also elevated his play.

Over his last five games with the Bruins, Lindholm has recorded eight assists and a plus-5 rating. He has recorded at least two assists in three of those games, which included a three-assist night against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 4.

With the Bruins dealing with notable injuries, it is huge that Lindholm is stepping up offensively right now.