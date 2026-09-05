Bruins Forward Is Entering A Big Make-Or-Break Season

This Bruins forward is entering an important season.
Boston Bruins forward Casey Mittelstadt had a solid 2025-26 season on the Bruins' second line. In 71 games with Boston this past season, he posted 15 goals, 27 assists, 42 points, and a plus-12 rating.
With numbers like these, Mittelstadt was a nice part of Boston's forward group. While this was the case, it is clear that the 27-year-old forward is still entering this upcoming season with a lot to prove.
Mittelstadt is now in the final season of his contract and will be a pending unrestricted free agent this campaign. Because of this, the 2017 eighth-overall pick needs to have a strong season if he hopes to stick around in Boston beyond this season.
If Mittelstadt can put together a good season for the Bruins in 2026-27, it could make them interested in signing him to a new contract for after this season. However, if he struggles, it would not be surprising if the Bruins looked to move on from him.
This is simply a crucial year for Mittelstadt. If he regain the form he had during his best seasons when he was a member of the Buffalo Sabres, it will help his chances of landing a nice deal for his next contract. This remains the case whether he ends up re-signing in Boston or signing with another club.