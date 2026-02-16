Bruins Forward Making Case For Contract Extension

During the 2025 NHL off-season, the Boston Bruins acquired forward Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick. This was after the 32-year-old winger had a down year for the Oilers in 2024-25, posting 15 goals and 27 points in 67 games.
Now, at the halfway mark of February, the Bruins' decision to buy-low on Arvidsson undoubtedly has been a good one. The 2014 fourth-round pick has cemented himself as a nice part of the Bruins' top six, and the truth can be seen in his stats. The 5-foot-10 winger has 14 goals, 14 assists, and 28 points in just 45 games this season.
With Arvidsson bouncing back and proving to be a solid fit on the Bruins' roster, there is no question that he is making a case for himself to get a contract extension from the Original Six club. The veteran forward has shown that he can still be an impactful offensive contributor, so he could be worth keeping around if it is a short-term deal at a reasonable cap hit.
It will be interesting to see what the Bruins end up doing with Arvidsson, but it is clear that he has been a nice pickup for them this season.