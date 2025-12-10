Bruins Forward's Breakout Season Is Absolutely Here

The Boston Bruins' latest breakout player is here, as forward Fraser Minten is continuing to impress with the Original Six club this season.

In 31 games on the year so far with the Bruins, Minten has recorded new career highs with six goals, five assists, and 11 points. He is continuing to show the Bruins that he is not only ready for the NHL but also able to make an impact with his smart two-way play.

However, what's more important to note is that Minten is only getting better as the season rolls on. This is made abundantly clear by his recent play.

Minten is playing some excellent hockey as of late, as he has scored three goals in his last two games alone. This included him putting together a two-goal night in the Bruins' most recent game against the St. Louis Blues. With this, there is no question that the young forward is feeling it in a big way for the Bruins right now.

With the Bruins looking to get back into the playoffs, it is huge that they are getting such solid play from a young forward like Minten. He is already cementing himself as an important part of the Bruins' lineup and at just 21 years old, he should only get better as he keeps getting more experience.