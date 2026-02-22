Bruins Found Hidden Gem In Breakout Forward

Khusnutdinov has been simply thriving in Bruins first-year head coach Marco Sturm's system, and the truth is in his stats. In 52 games this season with the Black and Gold, the 23-year-old forward has set career highs with 12 goals, 14 assists, and 26 points. This is after he had five goals and 12 points in 75 games this past season split between the Wild and Bruins.