Bruins Found Hidden Gem In Breakout Forward

The Bruins' decision to acquire this forward has been paying off big time.
Leading up to the 2025 NHL trade deadline, the Boston Bruins traded Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Jakub Lauko, Marat Khusnutdinov, and a 2026 sixth-round pick.
While some Bruins fans were excited to see the gritty Lauko return, his second stint in Boston was short. This is because the Bruins did not send him a qualifying offer, and he signed overseas with HC Dynamo Pardubice.
Yet, Khusnutdinov is not only still a Bruin, but has broken out in a big way for the Original Six club this season.
Khusnutdinov has been simply thriving in Bruins first-year head coach Marco Sturm's system, and the truth is in his stats. In 52 games this season with the Black and Gold, the 23-year-old forward has set career highs with 12 goals, 14 assists, and 26 points. This is after he had five goals and 12 points in 75 games this past season split between the Wild and Bruins.
While Khusnutdinov did not create a ton of chatter after the Bruins acquired him, he has become a nice hidden gem for them. The skilled forward has found a home in the Bruins' top six and is still young enough that he could improve as he continues to gain more experience.
It will now be intriguing to see how Khusnutdinov builds on his breakout year for the Bruins once they return to game action. Clearly, the decision to bring in the young forward has been paying off in a major way.