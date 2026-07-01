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Bruins Get Bad News About Top UFA Defenseman Target

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Michael DeRosa
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This Bruins target is not expected to hit the market.

It is no secret that the Boston Bruins have had interest in defenseman Rasmus Andersson for a while now. They worked hard to acquire him from the Calgary Flames this past season before the Vegas Golden Knights landed him. Because of this, there has been an expectation that they would target Andersson if hit the free agent market on July 1. 

Unfortunately, it appears that the Bruins' chances to land Andersson are gone. 

According to PuckPedia, the Golden Knights are finalizing a seven-year contract extension with Andersson that will come with an $8.5 million AAV. 

If this Andersson deal officially comes to fruition, it would take away the Bruins' best UFA option for their blueline.

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Andersson would have had the potential to be a great addition to the Bruins' second pairing and special-teams units if signed. 

With Andersson expected to stay with the Golden Knights, the Bruins' top potential UFA targets are John Carlson and Jacob Trouba. 

In 81 games during this past season split between the Calgary Flames and Golden Knights, Andersson posted 17 goals, 30 assists, 47 points, and a plus-4 rating. 

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