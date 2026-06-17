Bruins Get Good News About Potential Star Free Agent Target

This potential Bruins free agent target is expected to be available on July 1.
One of the Boston Bruins' top goals of the off-season should be to bring in a top-four right-shot defenseman. They have not found a true replacement for Brandon Carlo on their second pairing since they traded the 6-foot-5 blueliner to the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2024-25 season.
While this year's pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) does not have a lot of star power, there are a handful of right-shot defensemen who would make sense for Boston to target. Now, the Bruins have gotten potential good news about one of them.
According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Carlson will be hitting the free agent market on July 1. In addition, LeBrun reported that Carlson's preference is to play in the Eastern Conference.
With this, the Bruins would be wise to make a run at Carlson on July 1. It is no secret that the Bruins need to improve the right side of their defense, and bringing in a veteran blueliner like Carlson would help them do just that.
While Carlson is 36 years old, he is still an impactful defenseman at this stage in his career. In 71 games this season split between the Washington Capitals and Ducks, the veteran blueliner recorded 14 goals, 46 assists, and 60 points. With numbers like these, he would be a strong pickup for the Bruins' top four and power play if signed.
Other top-four right-shot defenseman who could hit the market on July 1 include Darren Raddysh, Rasmus Andersson, and Jacob Trouba. However, with it being confirmed that Carlson will be testing free agency next month, he is a blueliner who the Bruins should have on their radar.