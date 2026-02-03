Bruins Goalie Added To Finland's Olympic Roster

This Bruins goaltender is officially heading to the Olympics.
Boston Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo has been added to Team Finland's roster for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.
Korpisalo being added to Finland's roster comes with Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen now not being able to attend the Olympics due to a lower-body injury.
Korpisalo will be joining a Finland club that also has goaltenders Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators) and Kevin Lankinen (Vancouver Canucks) on its roster.
Korpisalo has appeared in 21 games this season for the Bruins, where he has recorded a 10-8-1 record, an .895 save percentage, a 3.12 goals-against average, and one shutout. He has also been heating up as the season rolls on, as he has had a .909 save percentage or better in six out of his last seven appearances for the Black and Gold-o
Korpisalo will now get the opportunity to represent his country at the Olympics, which is certainly exciting news for the 31-year-old goaltender.