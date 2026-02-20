Bruins Goalie Sent Back To AHL

This Bruins goalie prospect is heading back to Providence.
The Boston Bruins have announced that they have assigned goaltender Michael DiPietro to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins.
DiPietro was called up on an emergency basis by the Bruins earlier this week to give them another goaltender to work with at practice. Now, with this latest roster move, DiPietro is heading back to Providence's roster, which was expected.
DiPietro heading back to Providence is understandable, as the AHL club has games on Friday and Sunday.
DiPietro will now be looking to stay hot after being sent back down to Providence. The 26-year-old goaltender has been simply fantastic for Providence this season, as he has 21-5-0 record, an AHL-best 1.64 goals-against average, and an AHL-best .942 save percentage in 28 games.
If DiPietro continues to play this spectacularly for Providence as the season rolls on, he very well could win the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award for the second straight year as the AHL's best goaltender.