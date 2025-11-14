Bruins Gritty Forward Has Been Great Story

The Boston Bruins' winning streak ended at seven games on Nov. 14, as they fell to the Ottawa Senators by a 5-3 final score. Turnovers played a notable role in the Bruins' loss, and they will now look to bounce back when they face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 15.

While the Bruins picked up a loss against the Senators, Mark Kastelic was a bright spot for the Black and Gold in this matchup. The 26-year-old forward scored a nice goal against the Senators in the third period, which tied the game up at 3-3. With this, he extended his point streak to three games, where he has one goal and two assists over that span.

Kastelic has also made an impact for the Bruins throughout this season. In 19 games so far this campaign with the Original Six club, the 6-foot-4 forward has recorded four goals, three assists, seven points, 39 hits, and a plus-4 rating. With this, he has been providing the Bruins with not only plenty of grit but also some solid secondary offensive production in a third-line role.

With the way Kastelic is playing right now, he is on pace to crush his current career highs of seven goals (2022-23), nine assists (2024-25), and 14 points (2024-25). The gritty forward appears to be hitting a new level in 2025-26, and it will be fascinating to see how he builds on it from here.